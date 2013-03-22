First of all, I would like to encourage everyone to go out and vote on April 9th .

There are some very hard economic times ahead of us all. There have been some improvements in the economy, but the growth has been very slow. It is my goal to make sure that no Village employee is laid off and that the Village continues to grow and prosper.

One way of doing this is to increase the income coming into the Village, which can be accomplished by attracting more businesses to locate here. This will increase the tax base and generate greater revenues through sales tax.

As Mayor I will work hard making this my top priority. I will seek out all types of business to locate in Bethalto.

Another priority is to upgrade the infrastructure of the Village. We have come along ways in improving our streets and public water supply.

I also feel we need to again address the traffic problems we have on route 140. I would work hard using every means at my disposal to get this route widened to four lanes at least through Bethalto. The airport recently moved the runway 300 feet to the south to satisfy the State’s requirements.

On a personal note, I believe I am the best qualified for the position. I have the education and professional work experience needed for the job. I am an honest and moral person who will not play favorites.

In closing I would just like to ask for your support and make me your next Mayor.

-Howard "Whitey" Lewis

