SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois House Economic Development committee approved bi-partisan legislation today urging the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) campus to build the agency's new facility in Illinois.

House Resolution (HR 10) introduced by Illinois State Representatives Dwight Kay (R-Glen Carbon) and Charlie Meier (R-Okawville) received bi-partisan support from State Representatives Jay Hoffman (D-Belleville) and Eddie Lee Jackson, Sr., (D-East St. Louis), who have both Chief co-sponsored the resolution.

"The resolution approved today will send a strong signal to the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency that Illinois welcomes the new facility and the jobs it will bring to Illinois," said Rep. Kay. "I am thrilled to have bi-partisan support for this resolution - when we work together we can accomplish great things."

The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency plans to build a new campus in the St. Louis region by 2021 and is estimated to generate 3,000 jobs. The federal agency is currently considering four potential locations; Fenton, MO; Mehlville, MO; North St. Louis City; and St. Clair County, IL.

According to State Representative Charlie Meier, "It is obvious to me St. Clair County should be the new home for the intelligence campus. We are the only location adjacent to a secure facility, Scott Air Force Base and we are the only location to offer free land thanks to St. Clair County government. The resolution approved today will serve as another way to promote and encourage the NGA to make Illinois their new home."

According to the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, anyone who sails a U.S. ship, flies a U.S. aircraft, makes national policy decisions, fights wars, locates targets, responds to natural disasters, or even navigates with a cellphone relies on NGA.

Pending the NGA's decision, the new intelligence agency campus is estimated to begin the construction process in April 2016. House Resolution 10 now heads to the House floor for final action.

