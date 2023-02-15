O’FALLON — In recognition of February being National Canned Food Month, HSHS Home Care Illinois is holding their annual “Cram the Car” food drive this month for the Catholic Urban Program food pantry to help those struggling with food insecurity.

Community members are invited to “cram” a Home Care car by donating non-perishable items. On Friday, Feb. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., a HSHS Home Care Illinois branded car will be parked on the HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital campus at the main entrance canopy (blue “Hospital” sign) accepting donations of items or monetary contributions.

Some non-perishable items that the food pantry could use are:

Boxed meals (Hamburger Helper, Rice-a-Roni)

Pancake mix and syrup

Jelly

Canned fruit

Pasta sauce

Cereal

Granola

Sugar free canned fruit

Low salt canned vegetables

Large boxes of oatmeal

…as well as any other non-perishable items.

When donating, please check the expiration date of items and avoid donating expired goods.

For more information about the food drive, contact Valerie Engelbart, volunteer/bereavement supervisor for HSHS Home Care Illinois, at 217-685-0702 or email Valerie.Engelbart@hshs.org. To find out more about services offered by HSHS Home Care Illinois, visit www.hshshomecare.org.

