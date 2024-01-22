ALTON - Motorists are advised to take it slow going out the door on the morning of Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, because of several hours' worth of freezing rain on the sidewalks and roads.

Illinois Department of Transportation, Missouri Department of Transportation and county and city streets crews are out this morning salting and preparing the roads for travel. Still, the icy precipitation will likely continue until the temperature gets to 32 degrees or more, Chris Kimble, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis, said early Monday morning.

“It is going to be icy out there until the temps rise above freezing,” he said. “We are going to see on and off showers throughout the day. It will take a while before it goes to where we have the ice. I would advise staying home if possible before it rises above freezing.”

Kimble said he advised residents to wait until the afternoon to venture out.

For the rest of the week, temps should stay much warmer in the 40s to 50s as a high and he said he does not expect any more wintry mix.

“We expect a few more rain chances on Wednesday or Thursday,” he said.

