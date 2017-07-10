EDWARDSVILLE - Burgers & Brews, benefiting Edwardsville's Land of Goshen Community Market, once again shows the community supports what it loves.

Emily Morrison, Goshen Market Foundation treasurer and event planner, said the event on Saturday further solidified why she loves Edwardsville so much.

“Burgers and Brews was a success because this city loves the Goshen Market,” Morrison said. “We'd like to send a special shout out to Bev George & Associates, Goshen Coffee, and First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust for their incredible generosity.

Without it, we wouldn't be able to make the strides we are in our programming goals.”

"Burgers & Brews" included a slider contest (using locally-sourced meat and produce from the Goshen Market) between some of Edwardsville's favorite restaurants (Cleveland Heath, 1818 Chophouse, Wang Gang Asian Eats, Peel, and 222 Artisan Bakery). Two pints of Recess Brewery's "Goshen Market Brew" were included in the ticket price. Tickets for the fund-raiser were $35 in advance and $40 day of the event.

Tara Pohlman, Goshen Market manager and event planner, said for more than 20 years the Goshen Market has provided local produce, crafts, music, and a vibrant sight of downtown activity.

“The Goshen Market Foundation only strengthens these commitments with the mission of supporting a healthy local food community,” she said. “Burgers and Brews will help us provide greater access to healthy food, encourage the growth of local agriculture, and educate children and the community about sustainable farming practices and nutrition.

“We were so grateful last night as we saw Edwardsville people coming together in support of this new vision.”

