EDWARDSVILLE - The fund-raising for 12-year-old Malik Allen, who lost his mother, Markia Ivy, 35, in a tragic motorcycle accident at New Poag and Wanda Roads in Edwardsville last Thursday, has been nothing short of incredible so far.

Malik has endured terrible tragedy in his life, also previously losing his father in a crash.

Now, his grandmas, aunts and uncles, and the Edwardsville region will rise to the occasion to make sure he continues his bright path. Allen, a strong student, is a football, basketball and baseball star for Lincoln Middle School in Edwardsville and also plays summer baseball.

Ivy was the owner of Euphoric Beauty at 503 St. Louis St. in Edwardsville.

Malik’s baseball coach Sean McMeen said last week: “Malik is my son’s age and I have coached them for seven years now. This just hits your heart. I can’t fathom him going forward without his mother.”

He added: “I hope the community now rallies around Malik.”

A total of $24,932 has been raised as of 3 p.m. Wednesday for Malik’s care and his future on a GoFundMe page.

Thursday evening, Recess Brewing at 307 N. Main St. in Edwardsville plans a donation night from 4 to 10 for young Malik. The company plans to donate $1 per pint sold that evening. Holly Werner, a Recess Brewing manager, is the person who formulated the plan for the fundraiser.

Shane Overton, also a Recess Brewing manager, said: "We definitely wanted to make an impact with Thursday night and help out the GoFundMe page and do as much as we can here to get the word out to our social media channels and in any other way we can to help that child. It is very tragic and heartbreaking. We wanted to bring awareness to it to make a positive impact where he has had a lot of hardship."

Werner said one of the goals of Recess Brewing is to be good contributors to the community. The business works with Edwardsville Neighbors in Need and the Metro East Humane Society to host annual events. Now, the business wants to help young Malik Allen in his difficult time.

“It breaks my heart,” Werner said of the recent motorcycle fatality. “Several of my friends from Edwardsville High School knew her and are hurting. I thought this would make them feel a little better helping Malik. It breaks my heart that he lost his mom this way. My mother was killed in a crash 10 years ago, so this touches my heart deeply.”

Wednesday night, Gulf Shores Restaurant and Grill in Edwardsville held a fundraiser for Malik. A total of 20 percent of the proceeds during that time go to Malik. The Gulf Shores Restaurant management said this is just another example of how their owner - Harry Parker - has, as they put it, "a heart for the community."

Riverbender.com and Edglentoday.com ask anyone planning a fundraiser for Malik Allen to e-mail dbrannan@riverbender.com info and it will be immediately be published both on the websites and in the community calendar.

Click here for the page to support Malik: https://www.gofundme.com/support-malik-allen-amp-family.

