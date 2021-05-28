ALTON - Residents have until Monday, May 31, 2021, to purchase any of the remaining Village of Godfrey/Riverbender.com Voucher program deals. Nine participating Godfrey businesses have vouchers left.

Riverbender.com Owner/CEO John Hentrich said there are many great voucher deals that remain, and he encourages people to purchase them. Hentrich also emphasized the vouchers are good until August 31, 2021.

"This stimulus program has been amazingly successful,” Hentrich said. “There have been 31,000 vouchers sold and it has put over $600,000 back in the hands of local businesses and saved local consumers more than $300,000.”

Hentrich said the vouchers offer a large discount and “you won’t find that discount any other way.” “If you need any of these services, this is a great way to get them for a good price. We want to remind people that Monday, May 31, 2021, is the final day to purchase any of the vouchers."

There is a limit of five vouchers per email, Hentrich said.

For more information, visit:

https://deals.riverbender.com/

