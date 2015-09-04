EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville High School junior Todd Schultz has been battling cancer for a few years now and has a goal is to inspire others and help raise funds to fight the disease.

Over time he has been able to make many in the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon region aware of the concept that he developed – Painting The Town Gold – with the goal of raising $100,000 for pediatric cancer research and care for other children who have the illness.

September is Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month. The activities begin in a big way this weekend with a kickoff of Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5, with Painting The Town Gold Defeating Pediatric Cancer Go Gold Festival at Edwardsville City Park in front of the Edwardsville Public Library.

There will be a variety of entertainment activities Saturday from a magician, balloon animal artist, Frozen characters and sing along, Super Hero characters and presentations by Grogan’s Martial Arts in Edwardsville. There will be food and refreshments available from barbecued treats, funnel cake, fried sweets, Peel craft beers, soda, water, snow cones and baked goods.

To register or purchase tickets e-mail paintthetowngoldglened@gmail.com or check out on the web. There will be booths by various vendors including local cancer organizations and cancer fighting families. There will be a moving showing after dark for those who wish to attend. Those attending the event can purchase PTG apparel and accessories and Jason Motte Foundation K Cancer shirts. Motte is a former St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher, now with the Chicago Cubs, who has done a considerable amount nationwide to support cancer fund-raising and research. He is completely in support of the Painting The Town Gold September campaign.

Follow Painting The Town on social media: Twitter: ptglened; Instagram: ptglened; Facebook: Painting The Town Gold - Edwardsville, Glen Carbon

Edwardsville Community Unit District 7 is providing several activities in support of Painting The Town Gold and Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month. Each school in the district will be collecting coins that will be donated for Pediatric Cancer Research.

The following prizes will be awarded to the school that raises the most money through their collections:

K-5 Building: Assembly with Fredbird and a special snack.

6-8 Building: Assembly with Jason Motte (former Cardinals pitcher and current Cubs pitcher).

EHS winning English class: Pizza party with Jason Motte and presentation.

All District K-2 and 3-5 buildings will have a Coin Collection Week the week of Sept. 7.

Lincoln and Liberty Middle Schools will have a Coin Collection Week the week of Sept. 14.

Edwardsville High School will have a Coin Collection Week the week of Sept. 21.

A Dream Big Trivia Night as part of the Paint The Town Gold activities is set for 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at the American Legion 58, State Route 157 Edwardsville, starting at 6 p.m. The cost is $200 per team of 10 with trivia, so only $20 for each member of the team.

Dine/Shop Local Business

Throughout September, local restaurants and business will donate a portion of their sales on certain days to Paint the Town Gold. On these days, you can shop and eat at these businesses and know that a portion of your total sale will be donated to the cause.

Get to Know the Cancer Families

The many children battling cancer in the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon community and across the country are the reason for Schultz’s project.

Organizers want everyone to get to personally know the children who will benefit from the money donated to cancer research. Some of the brave cancer warriors in the community who are currently or have completed undergoing treatment will be introduced through the month so others can understand how important it is to them and their families to join in on the fight.

Gold Ribbon 5k race on Sept. 19

Join the first annual Gold Ribbon 5k race on Saturday, Sept. 19, at Edwardsville Township Park. The race begins at 9 a.m. on that Saturday. Entry fee for the race is $30 and paintthetowngoldglened@gmail.com.

Go Gold Gala set for Sept. 27

A Go Gold Gala is set for Sunday, Sept. 27, at Wildey Theatre, 252 N. Main St., Edwardsville, with doors opening at 4:30 p.m. Purchase tickets for $50 at the Wildey Ticket Box Office or the Wildey website.

This will be the final event of the month for Painting The Town Gold and will include a night of food, stories and entertainment.

