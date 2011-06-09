Alton, IL, June 8, 2011 – Residential Options, Inc., headquartered in Alton, IL and an affiliate company of Challenge Unlimited, Inc., will host an open house at 6 of the company’s 12 group homes in celebration of over twenty years of supporting individuals with disabilities in the community.

The event will take place on June 18 from 12:30pm to 3:30pm at the following locations:

Alton Bluffs Estate (ICF/DD): 821 Washington Ave., Alton, IL 62002

Oakwood One (CILA): 1033 Oakwood Dr., Alton, IL 62002

Main St., (CILA): 1824 Main St., Alton, IL 62002

Twin Rivers (ICF/DD): 4710 Pierce Lane, Godfrey, IL 62035

Lewis & Clark Manor (ICF/DD): 1108 Engineer Rd., Pontoon Beach, IL 62040

Ridgewood (CILA): 1280 Ridgewood Ct., Collinsville, IL 62234

Join management and staff in celebrating the independence of individuals with disabilities through community placement by touring a residential group home and learning more about the services Residential Options, Inc. provides.

For more information or questions contact Diane Tebbe, Vice President of Residential Options, Inc., at 618-465-0044 ext. 1601.

