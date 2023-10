Listen to the story

Hope Animal Rescues is having a Rescue Rummage Sale on Saturday, September 1, 2012 at the Riverboat Lanes, 3044 Godrey Rd, Godfrey from 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Gently used donations accepted! Vendors or yard sellers are welcome. Sell your own stuff for a $25.00 space fee.

Call Evelyn at 618-656-3691 or email at emty2@aol.com for more information.

All proceeds to benefit Hope Animal Rescues.