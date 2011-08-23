(Godfrey, IL) - - The Resale Shop at Beverly Farm, located on Humbert Road is having an end of the summer brown bag sale until August 31. Shoppers can pay just $5 for a bag and fill it with as many clothing items, shoes or purses that they can fit into the bag.

The Resale Shop, now open until 5 p.m., is fully-stocked with clothing, shoes and purses priced to sell for all members of the family. Also available are new and used home décor items. The Gift Shop offers an array of beautiful seasonal floral arrangements and hand-crafted furniture.

Donations are tax deductible and are greatly appreciated.

For more information on the Shops at Beverly Farm please call 618-466-1187 or e-mail at astotler@beverlyfarm.org<mailto:astotler@beverlyfarm.org>.

