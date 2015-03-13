The Edwardsville Spring clean-up for 2015 has been scheduled for the following dates:

March 30th, April 1st, April 3rd, April 7th, and April 9th

Republic Services is splitting clean–up over a two week period this coming year – Monday-Wednesday-Friday routes in week one and Tuesday and Thursday routes in week two.

Week 1: Monday, March 30th Tuesday, April 1st Thursday, April 3rd

Week 2: April 7th Wednesday, April 9th Friday

Large items include white goods (such as refrigerators and dishwashers), furniture, mattress sets and large carpets (cut into 2ft by 4ft rolled bundles and secured with twine or tape). Glass portions of doors, windows, etc. should be broken and placed into a small box marked glass. ALL items must be placed at the curb by 6:00am for collection. Concrete, shingles and other construction debris are prohibited. ELECTRONIC WASTE, INCLUDING MONITORS and TELEVISIONS CANNOT BE COLLECTED. DO NOT set out loose trash or trash in cardboard boxes. Please bag and containerize.

For questions please call Allied Waste/Republic Services’ Customer Service Representatives at (618) 656-6883.

