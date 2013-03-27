Service day rolls forward one day

Republic Services/Allied Waste residential customers in the Illinois metro area will have their normal service day for trash, recycling, yard waste and bulk items roll forward one day due to cancellation of routes on Monday. Therefore, pickup days for this week will be:

Monday routes – picked up Tuesday



Tuesday routes – picked up Wednesday



Wednesday routes – picked up Thursday



Thursday routes – picked up Friday



Friday routes – picked up Saturday

The only area with an exception to the schedule above is the Village of Bethalto, which will still have Thursday route customers picked up Thursday and Friday route customers picked up Friday.

If you have any questions, please contact Republic Services Customer Service department at 618-656-6883 or via email: astl@republicservices.com. Thank you for your patience as we adjust our schedule for this week.

