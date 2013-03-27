Republic Services ancels Monday Residential Routes Due to Snow
Service day rolls forward one day
Republic Services/Allied Waste residential customers in the Illinois metro area will have their normal service day for trash, recycling, yard waste and bulk items roll forward one day due to cancellation of routes on Monday. Therefore, pickup days for this week will be:
Monday routes – picked up Tuesday
Tuesday routes – picked up Wednesday
Wednesday routes – picked up Thursday
Thursday routes – picked up Friday
Friday routes – picked up Saturday
The only area with an exception to the schedule above is the Village of Bethalto, which will still have Thursday route customers picked up Thursday and Friday route customers picked up Friday.
If you have any questions, please contact Republic Services Customer Service department at 618-656-6883 or via email: astl@republicservices.com. Thank you for your patience as we adjust our schedule for this week.
