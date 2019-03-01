Washington, DC- U.S. Reps. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) and Susan Davis (D-Calif.) introduced a resolution recognizing today as Read Across America Day. On Monday, March 4, Rodney Davis will celebrate Read Across America Day with the Illinois Education Association (IEA) by reading ‘House Mouse, Senate Mouse’ to a second grade class at Irving Elementary School in Bloomington, IL.

"My wife Shannon and I read to our three kids nearly every night when they were younger – being able to recite some of their favorite books by heart,” said U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis. “By encouraging a love for reading, we can help children learn and further their education. I am proud to join my colleague Susan Davis and the National Education Association to recognize the importance of Read Across America Day. I’m looking forward to celebrating by reading ‘House Mouse, Senate Mouse’ to second graders at Irving Elementary School.”

“Reading sparks innovation and imagination,” said Rep. Susan Davis. “Giving a child the gift of reading opens doors to new worlds and new ideas. For Read Across America Day, I encourage communities across our country to promote the importance of reading and a love of learning.”

“From the beginning, Read Across America has been an incredible vehicle for focusing attention on literacy. Good reading skills are the cornerstone to success,” said Lily Eskelsen García, National Education Association (NEA) President. “Developing these skills puts students on the pathway to a lifetime of learning and adventure, and providing a diverse array of book titles goes a long way toward cultivating students’ interests. When students have an array of books from which to choose, they are more likely to enjoy the experience and keep at it.

Since 2013, U.S. Reps. Rodney and Susan Davis have partnered with the National Education Association (NEA) each year to recognize a day in March as ‘Read Across America Day,’ which is supported by more than 50 education organizations to promote reading. Read Across America Day encourages parents to read to their children and recognizes the importance of education.

Article continues after sponsor message

Below is text of H.Res. 158 recognizing March 1, 2019 as Read Across America Day:

Encouraging people in the United States to recognize March 1, 2019, as Read Across America Day.

Whereas reading is a basic requirement for quality education and professional success, and is a source of pleasure throughout life;

Whereas the people of the United States must be able to read if the United States is to remain competitive in the global economy;

Whereas Congress has placed great emphasis on reading intervention and providing additional resources for reading assistance, including through the programs authorized by the Elementary and Secondary Education Act of 1965 (20 U.S.C. 6301 et seq.) and through annual appropriations for library and literacy programs; and

Whereas more than 50 national organizations concerned about reading and education have joined with the National Education Association (NEA) to use March 1st to celebrate reading and all authors who ignite a love of reading: Now, therefore, be it

Resolved, That the House of Representatives--

(1) honors all authors for their success in encouraging children to discover the joy of reading, including authors like Theodor Geisel (also known as `Dr. Seuss'), and Patricia McKissack;

(2) honors the 22nd anniversary of Read Across America Day;

(3) encourages parents, educators, and communities to read with their children for at least 30 minutes on Read Across America Day in honor of the commitment of the House of Representatives to building a Nation of readers; and

(4) encourages the people of the United States to observe Read Across America Day with appropriate ceremonies and activities.

More like this: