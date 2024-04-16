WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Reps. Robin Kelly (D-IL) and Troy Balderson (R-OH) introduced the Protecting Seniors from Emergency Scams Act, legislation aimed at raising awareness for scams targeting our nation’s seniors.

The bill would direct the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to issue a report on the types of scams seniors face, the frequency of these scams, and possible policy recommendations to help older adults identify scams before it is too late.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Our senior citizens deserve the respect and resources they need to live with dignity and thrive. Scams preying on their fears are unacceptable and often harm entire families," Congresswoman Robin Kelly said. "We have a moral obligation to stop these con artists by empowering seniors with facts and information and empowering the FTC to understand how these criminal operations start and prevent them from continuing."

“Each day, Americans fall victim to deceptive schemes,” said Balderson, “and it is especially cruel when these scams target seniors. This legislation will help us get a better understanding of how these criminals operate and, in turn, help us intervene to prevent seniors from being taken advantage of in the first place.”

The Protecting Seniors From Emergency Scams Act also directs FTC to update its web portal with information about scams targeting seniors. This portal would allow consumers to search for scams by region, and access contact information for law enforcement and adult protective service agencies. It also directs FTC to work with media outlets and law enforcement agencies to distribute this information to seniors and their caregivers.

“The bipartisan, 3000-member Elder Justice Coalition is proud to endorse the bipartisan Protecting Seniors From Emergency Scams Act. Reps. Kelly and Balderson are to be commended for this commonsense legislation addressing a most debilitating form of elder abuse, financial abuse caused by scams. This bill would enhance the already fine work of the FTC in scam prevention. This legislation is all about protecting seniors from losing, in some cases, their entire life savings from a scam,” said Elder Justice Coalition National Coordinator Bob Blancato.

More like this: