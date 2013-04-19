Springfield, IL...Illinois State Representatives Dwight Kay (R-Glen Carbon) and Mike Bost (R-Murphysboro) sent a letter to Governor Quinn regarding the open positions on the Southern Illinois University Board of Trustees. Recent media reports speculate the Governor has reached an agreement on his appointees.

In the letter sent to Governor Quinn, Representatives Kay and Bost stated the following, "We encourage you to consider the welfare of the two campuses and their needs when making new selections for the three open positions. We suggest your selections ideally would be graduates of either campus. However, if this is not the case, we hope you'd consider individuals who have had family members attend SIU Carbondale or Edwardsville. We firmly believe new members of the Board of Trustees would be well-served to have first-hand experiences with these campuses. We respectfully request you strongly consider our request when making your selections for the three open positions on the SIU Board of Trustees."

On February 27th the Illinois Senate rejected Governor Quinn's recommended appointees to serve on the SIU Board of Trustees with 23 voting no and 32 voting present. As of today, the Illinois Senate awaits Governor Quinn's second round of nominees to fill the three vacancies on the SIU Board.

