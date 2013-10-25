Representatives Kay & Meier to Host Seminars on New Concealed Carry Law Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Want to learn more about the new concealed carry law? Illinois State Representatives Dwight Kay and Charlie Meier will be hosting two public seminars covering ‘What You Need to Know About Concealed Carry’. The two seminars will be conducted on the following dates:



Monday, October 28th

6:30 p.m.

Lewis & Clark Community College

N.O. Nelson Campus – Le Claire Room

600 Troy Rd. in Edwardsville



Wednesday, October 30th

6:30 p.m.

O’Fallon Public Library

120 Civic Plaza in O’Fallon



At either of the seminars attendees will learn about the qualifications to obtain a concealed carry license, where concealed carry is prohibited, training requirements, application fees and implementation timelines.



For more information contact Rep. Kay’s office at 618-307-9200 or Rep. Meier’s office at 618-651-0405. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip