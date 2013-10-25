Representatives Kay & Meier to Host Seminars on New Concealed Carry Law
Want to learn more about the new concealed carry law? Illinois State Representatives Dwight Kay and Charlie Meier will be hosting two public seminars covering ‘What You Need to Know About Concealed Carry’. The two seminars will be conducted on the following dates:
Monday, October 28th
6:30 p.m.
Lewis & Clark Community College
N.O. Nelson Campus – Le Claire Room
600 Troy Rd. in Edwardsville
Wednesday, October 30th
6:30 p.m.
O’Fallon Public Library
120 Civic Plaza in O’Fallon
At either of the seminars attendees will learn about the qualifications to obtain a concealed carry license, where concealed carry is prohibited, training requirements, application fees and implementation timelines.
For more information contact Rep. Kay’s office at 618-307-9200 or Rep. Meier’s office at 618-651-0405.
