Want to learn more about the new concealed carry law? Illinois State Representatives Dwight Kay and Charlie Meier will be hosting a public seminar covering 'What You Need to Know About Concealed Carry'. The seminar will be conducted on Tuesday, December 3rd, 6:30 p.m., to be held at the Katy Cavins Community Center, located at 308 E. 5th Street in O'Fallon, IL.

At the seminar attendees will learn about the qualifications to obtain a concealed carry license, where concealed carry is prohibited, training requirements, application fees and implementation timelines.

For more information contact Rep. Kay's office at 618-307-9200 or Rep. Meier's office at 618-651-0405.

