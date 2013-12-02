Representatives Kay & Meier to Host Seminar on Concealed Carry Law in O'Fallon
Want to learn more about the new concealed carry law? Illinois State Representatives Dwight Kay and Charlie Meier will be hosting a public seminar covering 'What You Need to Know About Concealed Carry'. The seminar will be conducted on Tuesday, December 3rd, 6:30 p.m., to be held at the Katy Cavins Community Center, located at 308 E. 5th Street in O'Fallon, IL.
At the seminar attendees will learn about the qualifications to obtain a concealed carry license, where concealed carry is prohibited, training requirements, application fees and implementation timelines.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
For more information contact Rep. Kay's office at 618-307-9200 or Rep. Meier's office at 618-651-0405.
More like this: