SPRINGFIELD- State Representatives C.D. Davidsmeyer (R-Jacksonville) and Amy Elik (R-Alton) will host an online Town Hall Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at 7:00 P.M. Registration is required for the free event.

Visit https://bit.ly/2Oct0Y6, cddavidsmeyer.org or repelik.com to register. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar along with information to submit questions before the town hall.

“I am excited to have this opportunity to discuss the kitchen table issues that are important to people who live in the Metro-East area. My goals for the 111th District are safe communities, good schools, and responsible government,” said Elik.

“During the town hall I will give a legislative update on Governor Pritzker’s unbalanced budget, bills I have introduced, and the goals I want to accomplish this legislative session,” said Elik.

Those wanting to stay up-to-date with important news from Rep. Elik can sign-up for her e-newsletter at repelik.com.

“This town hall is a great opportunity for us to connect with voters in our districts and discuss ways we can improve state government. It is our job, as your State Representatives, to seek out new ideas and ways that improve Illinois” said Davidsmeyer.

“At next week’s town hall Rep. Elik and I will discuss our ideas to make Illinois a better place to live, work and raise a family,” said Davidsmeyer.

