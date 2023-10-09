CAHOKIA HEIGHTS - State Representative Kevin Schmidt is pleased to extend his warmest congratulations to the top-ranked public elementary and middle schools in St. Clair County for their outstanding achievements in the recently released 2024 K-12 rankings by Niche.

Niche, a reputable source for national school ratings and reviews, rated more than 3,000 public elementary and middle schools in Illinois, including 72 in St. Clair County. Their rankings are based on a meticulous evaluation process that combines public data from the U.S. Department of Education with valuable input from parents and students through reviews and surveys.

Regarding these rankings, Rep. Schmidt said, "The dedication and hard work of the students, teachers, administrators, and staff in these schools are truly inspiring. Their accomplishments reflect the outstanding educational environment that exists within our district. I am proud to have such exceptional schools in our district, and I believe their success plays a pivotal role in shaping a bright future for our students."

Representative Schmidt commends these schools for their dedication to academic excellence, a commitment that is reflected in their impressive rankings. The following schools have been recognized for their exceptional performance:

Top 5 Public Elementary Schools in St. Clair County:

Scott Elementary School (Mascoutah 19): Achieving the first place in the 2024 rankings, Scott Elementary School has demonstrated outstanding dedication to academics with an "A" grade overall, "A" grade in academics, and "B+" grade in teachers. Notably, the school maintained a student-teacher ratio of 15-to-1 and an average teacher salary of $42,326 while achieving proficiency rates of 54% in reading and 44% in math for the 2020-21 school year.

Mascoutah Elementary School (Mascoutah 19): Mascoutah Elementary School secured the fifth place in the 2024 rankings. The school has 815 students with a student-teacher ratio of 17-to-1. Despite challenges, they achieved proficiency rates of 49% in reading and 42% in math for the 2020-21 school year.

Estelle Kampmeyer Elementary School (O’Fallon 90): Estelle Kampmeyer Elementary School joined the top five in the 2024 rankings, coming in at fourth place. The school has 450 students with a student-teacher ratio of 18-to-1. Notably, they achieved proficiency rates of 47% in reading and 47% in math for the 2020-21 school year.

Wingate Elementary School (Mascoutah 19): Wingate Elementary School moved up two spots from fifth place in the 2023 rankings to third place in the 2024 rankings. With 488 students and a student-teacher ratio of 17-to-1, the school achieved proficiency rates of 47% in reading and 37% in math for the 2020-21 school year.

Emmett Hinchcliffe Sr. Elementary School (O’Fallon 90):J. Emmett Hinchcliffe Sr. Elementary School has 428 students with a student-teacher ratio of 18-to-1. Notably, they achieved proficiency rates of 47% in reading and 62% in math for the 2020-21 school year.

Top 5 Public Middle Schools in St. Clair County:

Mascoutah Middle School (Mascoutah 19): Mascoutah Middle School made the jump from seventh place in the 2023 rankings all the way to first place in the 2024 rankings. The school has 934 students with a student-teacher ratio of 16-to-1. They achieved proficiency rates of 48% in reading and 44% in math for the 2020-21 school year.

Wolf Branch Middle School (Wolf Branch 113): Wolf Branch Middle School has 312 students with a student-teacher ratio of 16-to-1. They achieved proficiency rates of 47% in reading and 46% in math for the 2020-21 school year.

Freeburg Middle School (Freeburg 70): Freeburg Middle School moved up one spot from fourth place in the 2023 rankings to third place in the 2024 rankings. The school has 512 students with a student-teacher ratio of 13-to-1. Notably, they achieved proficiency rates of 51% in reading and 39% in math for the 2020-21 school year.

Smithton Middle School (Smithton 130): Smithton Middle School has 561 students with a student-teacher ratio of 16-to-1. They achieved proficiency rates of 47% in reading and 45% in math for the 2020-21 school year.

Fulton Junior High School (O’Fallon 90): Fulton Junior High School has 656 students with a student-teacher ratio of 21-to-1. They achieved proficiency rates of 42% in reading and 33% in math for the 2020-21 school year.

These accomplishments are a testament to the commitment of these schools to providing a top-tier education to our students. Representative Schmidt remains devoted to supporting quality education and ensuring that our schools continue to thrive.

