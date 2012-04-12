Edwardsville, IL...In February the Illinois State Police (ISP) proposed a plan to reduce the number of communication centers located throughout Illinois. The proposal would consolidate the communications center in Collinsville, Illinois into a mega communications center located in Springfield. Illinois State Representative Dwight Kay (R-Glen Carbon) proposed a plan to keep the Collinsville communications center open.

In a Public Safety Appropriations Committee hearing, Rep. Kay conveyed his opposition to Director Grau regarding the closing of the Collinsville communications center. The Illinois State Police proposal would reduce the number of communication centers from twenty-two to four. The proposed mega centers would be located in Chicago, Sterling, Springfield, and DuQuoin.

"The Metro East area is one of the fastest growing areas in Illinois and for that reason alone this decision makes no sense," said Rep. Kay. "If you want to consolidate and do it the right way, you would have only two mega communication centers, one in Collinsville to cover southern and central Illinois and the second in Chicago for coverage up-state."

Other states have recently consolidated their communications centers and have only two centers in their states. Kay was clear, "this is not a political issue but a safety issue. My plan is to reduce the number of centers from four centers to two. This plan saves more taxpayer money while providing public safety to Illinois residents and will keep the Collinsville communications center open."

Kay said the Illinois State Police had promised to consider his consolidation plan.

