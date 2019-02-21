REP. AVERY BOURNE TRAVELING OFFICE HOURS SCHEDULE


Tuesday, March 26

Pana from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. at City Hall, 120 E. 3rd St.

Taylorville from Noon – 1 p.m. at Congressman Davis’ Office, 108 West Market Street #2R

Morrisonville from 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. at City Hall, 307 S.E. 6th St.


Wednesday, March 27
Virden from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. at Community Center, within City Hall, 101 W. Jackson St.

Gillespie from Noon – 1 p.m. at City Hall, 115 Macoupin St.

Brighton from 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. at Village Hall, 206 S. Main St.

Thursday, March 28
Nokomis from10 a.m. – 11 a.m. at City Hall, 22 S. Cedar St.

Hillsboro from Noon – 1 p.m. at City Hall, 447 S. Main St.

Friday, March 29

Mt. Olive from 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. at City Hall, 215 E. Main St.

Worden from 11 a.m. – Noon at Village Hall, 115 W. Wall St.

