Representative Bourne announces her district-wide traveling office hours.
REP. AVERY BOURNE TRAVELING OFFICE HOURS SCHEDULE
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Tuesday, March 26
Pana from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. at City Hall, 120 E. 3rd St.
Taylorville from Noon – 1 p.m. at Congressman Davis’ Office, 108 West Market Street #2R
Morrisonville from 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. at City Hall, 307 S.E. 6th St.
Wednesday, March 27
Virden from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. at Community Center, within City Hall, 101 W. Jackson St.
Gillespie from Noon – 1 p.m. at City Hall, 115 Macoupin St.
Brighton from 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. at Village Hall, 206 S. Main St.
Thursday, March 28
Nokomis from10 a.m. – 11 a.m. at City Hall, 22 S. Cedar St.
Hillsboro from Noon – 1 p.m. at City Hall, 447 S. Main St.
Friday, March 29
Mt. Olive from 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. at City Hall, 215 E. Main St.
Worden from 11 a.m. – Noon at Village Hall, 115 W. Wall St.
More like this: