The purpose of this report is to provide information on my efforts to serve you and to aid in government transparency.



Health Committee: At citizens' request I attended the meeting November 14 and battled proposed Restaurant Fee increases. Proposed changes are held in abeyance warranting further consideration.

Tax Cycle Committee Nov 14: 1. Assessments, appeals, and Treasurer Disbursements are currently on time. We’re reviewing if an additional position approved for the Assessor’s Office included in the 2019 balanced budget is warranted. Documents of conveyance are up slightly indicating a continued improvement in the economy. 2. Election Day Results: I helped write the referendum unanimously approved by the Tax Cycle Committee asking if voters should be consulted on decisions which would incur bond debt. It passed overwhelmingly with 91,473 voters or 91.64 % voting [YES].



Article continues after sponsor message

Veterans Day: Many thanks to restaurants and organizations throughout the area for their wonderful Veterans Day activities. If you see a Vet around town, church, at the store, or in a restaurant let's always take a moment and say thanks!

Transportation Committee: I seconded the following resolutions unanimously approved by the committee Nov 14; Agreement for Preliminary Engineering Services Engelke Bridge, County Resolution for 2019 Motor Fuel Tax, Funding Agreement Wanda Road Resurfacing Project, Supplemental Agreement for Preliminary Engineering Services Airport Road, Resolution to Purchase Two Single Axle Dump Trucks, Resolution to Purchase 150 HP Wheel Loader, Resolution to Participate in Southwestern Illinois Planning Commission. I voted for the Highway Department Specialized Vendor List that allows the department to save money by minimizing down time when fixing major equipment.

Zoning Board: At citizens’ request I attended the Zoning Board Reference Z18-0068 requesting to build a RV Storage on Final Drive in Highland. 63 individuals signed a petition for denial. I provided information to the Zoning Board concerning citizens’ concerns related to comprehensive plan. Board Members denied the petition 3-1.

Finance Committee: Budget: Last month I battled for a proposed budget which is balanced and ensured essential services with no increase in the levy. I helped cut expensive salary increases for Executive Staff. November Resolutions : I moved the following Resolutions unanimously approved by the committee. Professional Services : Medical care at the Madison County Jail, Award of Exagrid Backup Expansion for Information technology, Purchase of 1 50 HP Wheel loader for the Highway department, Purchase 2 Single Axle Dump Trucks , Award Bids for LIHEAP Emergency Furnace HVAC Contractors, Purchase of OFF-Site Case File Document Imaging for Circuit Clerk.

---