The purpose of this Report to the People is to provide information and to aid in government transparency.

Prairietown News:Road Improvements: On Monday, August 13, I met with Mark Gvillo Highway Director and Omphghent Township Highway Commissioner, Vern Ruble, in Prairietown to review the plans to improve; (1) north Schiller Road, and, (2) Renken Road and Prairietown intersection.

Schiller Road Improvement: Many thanks to Mr. Gvillo and Chairman Prenzler for providing engineering support for this improvement to the township. Work on this important improvement should begin within the week.

Prairietown and Renken Road Intersection: I’ve responded to citizens’ safety concerns. I reviewed plans for improvements with Mr. Gvillo. I spoke with Ms. Kuba, Manager of the newly ren- ovated Prairie Inn. Intersection safety improvements should be completed in the near future. P.S. I greatly enjoyed participating in the August 9, Prairietown Parade

Detention Center: Members of the County Board consider three (3) options for dealing with a Detention Center in need of repair.

Sell the Detention Center and land and build a new one. Estimated Cost over 6 million dollars plus cost of new land. Outsource the Detention Center Mission. Cost an estimated $980,000 for housing per year. Plus costs associated with transport, vehicular depreciation, and gas. Cost of travel and time by Public Defender’s Office traveling to other counties to prepare cases for defendants. Some speculate there may be a human cost to this as; (1) the county would no longer provide rehabilitative services, and, (2) the change would create a hardship for parents desiring to visit detainees. Repair current facility in stages for approximately $935,000. Include a courtroom thus eliminating travel costs and protect valuable staff time for Judiciary, State’s Attorney, and Public Defender’s Office staff. Unless additional information becomes available I will support Option Three.

Madison County Budget: As a Finance Committee memberI’ve visited with major Cost Center Managers and discussed their budgets. Many thanks to Assessor Joe Dauderman, County Clerk Debbie Ming Mendoza, Highway Director Mark Gvillo, Captain Decker of Sheriff John Lakin’s Office, and State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons for taking time to explain their budget requests to me.

