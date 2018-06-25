Report to the People #57 by Philip W. Chapman County Board District Three

The purpose of this report is to provide information and aid in government transparency.

Highland News- $450,000 in Grants. (a) I attended the 20 June Grants Committee and despite opposition argued for the $400,000 Highland Villa Grant and the $600.000 Granite City Grant. Highland along with Granite City was the top scorers in the grant competition. They will be voted on at the next meeting. (b) On 20 June the full board voted for the $50,000 Veteran’s Parkway - St. Rose Road roundabout I moved and Judy Kuhn seconded at the 13 June Transportation Meeting.

District Three Appointments: On June 20 the full board approved appointments I provided to Chairman Prenzler; New Douglas Fire District Jeffery Leisicko, Worden Fire District Jason Steinmeyer, and Tri Township Water District John Barr and Sally Ferguson, I voted for George Ellis and Mary Goode for the Zoning Board of Appeals.

PTELL Tabled: At the County Board Meeting I voted to Table Indefinitely PTELL. PTELL would adversely affect District Three taxes. The following municipal tax increases could take place; Grantfork 23.18%, Hamel 99.44%, Highland 12.54%, New Douglas 34.66%, Pierron 86.12%, Livingston 138%, Other municipalities affected are Bethalto 20.83%, Glen Carbon 11.27%, Roxanna 103.58%, Troy 59.50 %, and Williamson77.45%. Sound great?

Advisory Referendum on Incurring Bond Debt: Shall Units of Government within Madison County first Seek Voter Approval by Advisory Referendum before Incurring any Bond Debt? YES NO The Tax Cycle Committee unanimously passed this Referendum for consideration by the full board on 5 June. On 20 June the county board passed it for voter consideration 21-4. The question asks voters if they want government to incur bond debt before coming to the voters first. Currently, government can incur heavy bond debt through ‘backdoor referendums’. Backdoor referendums are illegal in Missouri. Let elected officials know what you think.

‘Second Amendment Advisory Referendum’: On June 20 the full board approved the following referendum 15-10 for consideration on the fall ballot; “Shall Madison County become a sanctuary county for law abiding gun owners to protect them from unconstitutional gun laws passed by the general assembly?” YES NO Some constituents asked me if consideration of this referendum is legal. This is the exact wording recently passed in eight (8) other Illinois Counties and was reviewed for legal sufficiency by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. An emotional issue, I hope we choose consider it rationally in a robust public discussion.

