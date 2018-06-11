Report to the People #56 by Philip W. Chapman, County Board District Three

PTELL - On Friday, June 8, I met with Treasurer Chris Slusser, County Clerk Ms. Ming Mendoza, and Mr. Dauderman, Chief County Assessor to discuss PTELL. If PTELL makes the ballot and passes, municipality taxes could rise the following amounts; Bethalto 20.83%, Glen Carbon 11.27 %, Godfrey 196.77%, Grantfork 23.18%, Hamel 99.44 %, Highland 12.54%, Marine 35.23%, New Douglas 34.66%, Roxanna 103.58%, Troy 59.50%, Williamson 77.45%, Worden 8.09%,. Fire Districts: Fort Russell 77.76%, Grantfork 35.09 Ambulance, Hamel 42.38 General and Ambulance, Highland – Pierron 48.35 Ambulance, Marine, 78.32 General and Ambulance, St Jacob 33.20 Ambulance, Troy 57.45 Ambulance and Audit, Worden 15.03 Ambulance.

‘Backdoor Referendum’ Non - Binding Resolution- On June 12, the Tax Cycle Committee will address a Resolution for a Non Binding Referendum question: "Shall all units of government within Madison County first seek voter approval form voters by advisory referendum before incurring any bond debt?” [Yes] [No]

Is the Animal Control ‘No Kill’ Non - Binding Resolution Necessary? I support a ‘no kill’ shelter. I voted for County Boardresolution which passed approving a ‘no kill shelter’. Many deem the time and money spent on a non - binding resolution seems unnecessary. Action not a referendum seems needed. Mr. Prenzler and Mr. Hulme plan have the authority and political backing to provide a ‘no kill’ shelter.

Property Use Plan and Detention Center: I support upgrades to the current county detention center. Facility Director Rob Schmidt’s plan appears the most cost effective way to provide a clean safe environment to youth offenders saving tax payers upwards of 2 million dollars. A proposed sale of the Detention Building might cater to special interests while costing tax payers money. I call for the administration to provide a plan for the use and maintenance of all properties to ensure the best use of tax payer dollars.

Prairietown Issues: 1. Schiller Road: I responded to request to assist with improvement to N. Schiller Road. I met with Mark Gvillo again June 6. Many thanks to the County Highway Department for providing expertise. Township Highway Commissioner Vern Ruble’s crew should begin in late June.2. I responded to citizens’ concerns about Prairietwon Road and Renken Road safety next to the tavern. Mark Gvillo, Highway Commissioner will provide plans for safer parking of vehicles to assist with line of sight safety.

