The purpose of this Report to the People is to keep citizens informed and assist with government transparency.

Budget Process: As a member of the Finance Committee I’ve looked at the first copy of the Administration’s proposed budget. Additionally, I spoke with some major cost center managers and reviewed some cost center budget requests. Wild rumors surround the budget. The budget hasn’t been approved and there will be much lively discussion on the county board and additional frank courteous dialogue with the administration until we decide on spending.

My Spending Parameters and Philosophy

I desire no budget increase from last year. I prefer we cut the overall budget from FY 2017. We must "develop a culture of saving" rather than "budgeting to create extras."

“My First Take” on the Proposed Budget

After a cursory examination of the administration’s proposal, I support the administration’s request for improvements to the County Courthouse HVAC, county jail, jail sally port, the Wood River property, and Clay Street Building. I support the Administration’s and the Sheriff’s increased request for food and medical costs at the jail which seems realistic given the high inmate population. Previously, I voted for the administration’s major improvements of the Human Resource system which appear in the budget.

In my opinion we must fund essential services. Two (2) Highway Department essentials are; (1) overtime for Highway snow removal or completion of projects, and, (2) adequate money for fuel to keep the Highway fleet rolling if gas prices rise due to unforeseen disasters or international events. County Clerk election essentials include IE. Ballot paper, ink, software, voter certification, early voting and the Election Day effort. We must ensure First Amendment Right to vote which remains a life blood of democracy. The County Board must consider there will be two (2) additional elections in 2018. County Security needs also remain paramount. Line Items concerning Court Security and Security Services should be fully funded. Sheriff Security Services at sporting events protect our citizenry and are reimbursed by the schools. Court Security includes funding for board meetings. Given recent anarchist groups’ emergence and the multiple murders at a local board meeting a few years ago in Missouri the Sheriff’s coverage of meetings seems prudent. In addition, the Sheriff’s fuel budget must consider the possible rise in fuel prices due to unforeseen circumstances. I look forward to working with Chairman Prenzler, County Administrator Hulme, and my fellow board members to determine and to ensure essentials of government.

Tax Cycle Committee: Levy Cut?

The Tax Cycle Committee met Tuesday, September 12. As Chairman I placed discussion of lowering the county levy in New Business. Members attending seemed willing to lower the levy if possible. No decision was made. We must act responsibly and wait to see the final budget package, consider future costs, and see if funds normally received from Federal or State sources are cut thus impacting the county cash flow.

Working together we can accomplish great things!

Respectfully submitted,

Philip W. Chapman

County Board District Three

---