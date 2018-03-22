Report to the People # 50 by Philip W. Chapman, County Board District Three

The purpose of this is to provide information and aid in transparency.

Election: On March 20, I visited polling places in District Three to include Hamel, Highland, New Douglas, Prairie town, and Worden. The County provided adequate machines, well trained judges, and sufficient ballots. Early Voting –After proposed budget cuts I supported funding Early Voting! Many thanks to Judges and Poll Watchers protecting our freedom. Please send any feedback to pchapman0113@gmail.com

Resolution to Support Steel Industry and Granite City Steel Works- I support tariffs to protect American jobs and put Granite City Steel workers back to work! 500 back to work already!

Resolution for Public Referendum Abolishing Office of Recorder- I support a public referendum to abolish the Office of Recorder which could save over 1.3 million dollars each decade with no loss in services. Let the people decide!

Resolution to Award Contract for Asbestos Abatement: Planning and Development I moved the resolution for asbestos abatement services to low bidder Midwest Service Group to remove asbestos from the Wood River Facility. Let’s protect our most valuable resource – our workers.

Park and Recreation Grants- I voted for the following grants for my district: Hamel $15,000, Highland $48,895, New Douglas Township $15,000, New Douglas Village $15,000 and Worden $15,000. Thanks to Chairman Jamie Goggin.

New Douglas- Thanks to Mark Gvillo Highway Director and Chairman Prenzler for responding to my request to clean out drainage ditches preventing flooding.

Respectfully submitted,

Philip W. Chapman

County Board District Three

