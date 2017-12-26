Dear Editor,

The purpose of this Report to the people is to provide information to citizens and to assist with government transparency.

County Board Meeting: 20 December 2017

Chairman Prenzler moved a number of appointments forward for consideration of the board. Two (2) were approved, one (1) postponed, and six (6) were withdrawn.

(A) Approvals: The board voted to approve Trudy Bodenbach for Madison County Administrator of Community Development and Robert Falk for Superintendent of Special Services Area # 1. In addition, the board also approved Jamie Goggin for the Madison County Park and Recreation Commission.

(B) Postponement: The board voted to postpone consideration of Mr. Bruce Cooper for Director of Administrative Services. Questioning revealed Chairman Prenzler seeks to change the job description. No new job description has been completed. I noted it seemed essential to provide a precise job description thus ensuring essential services and accountability and helping the board to determine a suitable salary.

(C) Withdrawal of Six (6) Appointments: Chairman Prenzler withdrew the following appointments due to some board members concerns. He withdrew the following Health Board appointments; Robert Weise to replace Michael Durbin, Ben Tolly to replace Walter Hunter, and Nancy Moss to replace Charlotte Charbonnier. In addition Chairman Prenzler withdrew the following Madison County Storm Water Commission appointments; Helen Hawkins to replace Robert Pollard, Jamie Goggin to replace Larry Trocano, and Erica Harris to replace Gussie Glasper.

Respectfully submitted:

Philip W. Chapman

County Board District Three

---