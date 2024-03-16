EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County continues to see cases of theft presented by local law enforcement agencies, including one case of a woman charged with stealing four times from the same Walmart and two men from Michigan deceiving their way into stealing over $1,000 combined.

Peaches L. Winston, 42, of St. Louis, was charged with three counts of retail theft over $300 and one count of retail theft under $300, each stemming from four separate incidents from December 2023 to February 2024 at the Walmart located at 379 W. Pontoon Road in Granite City.

On Dec. 21, 2023, Winston reportedly stole over $300 worth of toys and clothing items from the Granite City Walmart. She then re-entered the same Walmart on Jan. 8, 2024 and stole hygiene products and a coffee maker, having a total combined value of less than $300.

Next, on Jan. 21, 2024, she was charged with stealing over $300 worth of household items, clothing and jewelry, before finally being charged with the same crime at the same walmart a fourth time on Feb. 12, 2024, when she allegedly stole over $300 worth of “vehicle batteries and various items,” according to court documents.

Winston faces three Class 3 felonies for each offense of retail theft over $300, as well as a Class 4 felony for the one charge of retail theft under $300. Her case was presented by the Granite City Police Department, and she was reportedly released after signing a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

Tina M. Louton, 38, of Louisville, Ky., was charged with three counts of identity theft and three counts of theft. Two counts stem from Jan. 24, 2024, while the third stems from Feb. 2, 2024.

According to court documents, Louton used “a personal identification document of another person” to unlawfully obtain U.S. currency from Revity Credit Union. In January, she visited twice and stole over $500 combined, then in February, visited once to steal over $2,000.

Louton faces a total of five Class 3 felonies for each count except the over-$2,000 theft charge, for which she was issued a Class 2 felony. The Madison County Sheriff’s Department presented Louton’s case; according to court documents, she has since been released upon her signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

Chandler J. Leitermann, 22, of Bay City, Mich., was charged with one count of theft. Court documents filed on March 7, 2024 state that on Jan. 10, 2024, Leiterman obtained over $500 of U.S. currency “by deception” from the Circle K located at 12587 State Route 143 in Highland.

Leitermann faces a Class 3 felony in the case presented by the Highland Police Department and was reportedly released after signing a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

Nathaniel T. Gilbert, 19, also of Bay City, Mich., was also charged with one count of theft after obtaining over $500 worth of U.S. currency “by deception” from the same Circle K in Highland on Jan. 10, 2024. He was also charged with a Class 3 felony in a separate but similar case presented by the Highland Police Department, and has since been released upon his signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

