GRANITE CITY - Criminal sexual assault charges have been filed against a Granite City man who was wearing an ankle monitor at the time of the offense from a previous case of criminal sexual assault.

Christopher E. Stevenson, 35, of Granite City, was charged with two counts of criminal sexual assault. According to court documents, Stevenson sexually assaulted a 19-year-old woman on March 6, 2024 while she was asleep.

A petition filed to deny Stevenson’s pretrial release states the following:

“At the time of this offense, the defendant was on electronic monitoring and under additional conditions of release for Madison County case number 23-CF-2418, wherein he was charged with two (2) counts of criminal sexual assault for committing acts of sexual penetration against a minor child.”

The petition also states that a drug test conducted by the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) showed that Stevenson tested positive for methamphetamine.

According to the Illinois State Police’s Murderer and Violent Offender Against Youth database, Stevenson had also been previously convicted of aggravated battery of a child in Madison County. At the time of that offense, the victim was 2 years old while Stevenson was 20, according to state police records.

Stevenson faces two Class 1 felonies in this latest case presented by the Granite City Police Department. Court documents indicate he was remanded to jail until his initial appearance in court.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

