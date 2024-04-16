CARROLLTON – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that pavement repairs will require intermittent lane closures on U.S. 67 between Sixth Street and Ponderosa Lane in Greene County beginning, weather permitting, at 7 a.m. Monday, April 22. The work is expected to be completed by the end of April.

Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.