COLLINSVILLE – Last week, state Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, continued her tour of local businesses and employers by visiting and touring the Walgreens Distribution Center in Edwardsville.

“I am glad to have the chance to visit Edwardsville’s Walgreens distribution center, which packages and ships every online order in the United States,” said Stuart. “When you drive past these units on the highway, you would not have any idea how much of an economic boost this facility brings to our community. It is jobs and companies like these that I want to make sure remain in the United States and continue to employ people right here in the Metro East. There are opportunities here for people from all professional backgrounds and education and skill levels.”

Stuart has supported various pieces of legislation that help support Illinois and United States businesses as well as legislation that penalizes companies that move their businesses and employment opportunities outside of the United States.

