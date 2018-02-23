COLLINSVILLE – To better understand the concerns and ideas of residents, State Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, will hold a Public Safety Town Hall on Monday, March 5 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Edwardsville Public Safety Building located at 333 S. Main St. in Edwardsville.

“I want to encourage members of the community to attend my Public Safety Town Hall to share their concerns about public safety as well as their ideas for what we could be doing to make the Metro East a safer place to live,” Stuart said. “This town hall offers an opportunity to have a productive discussion about the issues facing our area.”

Local law enforcement officials will also be in attendance to hear concerns from residents and provide their perspectives on issues of public safety. This event is free and open to the public.

“My hope for this meeting is for residents to have a conversation with their local law enforcement so we all can better understand the safety concerns facing the area,” Stuart said. “I also hope to gain more insight about what I can do as state representative to make my district feel safer, so I’m looking forward to meeting more of my constituents at this event.”

