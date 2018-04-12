COLLINSVILLE – State Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, and the Illinois State Treasurer’s Office is hosting an I-Cash event on Thursday, April 12 from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Ceretto’s Pharmacy, located at 2700 N. Center St. in Maryville.

“Many residents, businesses and non-profit organizations are unaware that they have unclaimed property that is being held by the state,” said Stuart. “Whether it’s a check from an old job or an uncashed dividend check, these forgotten monies are turned over to the treasurer’s office. These free I-Cash events are one way I can help my constituents determine if they have any unclaimed property or money and take the steps necessary to claim it.”

The National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators found that in fiscal year 2015, the government collected $7.763 billion of unclaimed property and only $3.235 billion was returned to the owners. Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs helps residents find any potential unclaimed property through the I-Cash program, which is a free program offered to the public.

“This is a simple and easy way we can help residents check for unclaimed property,” continued Stuart. “A lot of the problem lies in the fact that people are unaware that they even have any unclaimed property or money, so I hope all are able to attend for a quick search to see if they have any.”

If you are unable to attend, you can check to see if you or any member of your family has unclaimed property in the treasurer’s office by visiting www.illinoistreasurer.gov/ICASH.

