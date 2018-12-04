COLLINSVILLE – To help local food pantries stock up for the winter, state Rep. Katie Stuart, D-Edwardsville, along with the Steelworkers Organization of Active Retirees (SOAR) and the United Congregations of the Metro East (UCM) will be collecting canned and non-perishable food items.

“Last year, I was able to partner with SOAR and other organizations to collect winter clothing items for the laid off steelworkers and their families,” said Stuart. “Now that so many of them are back to work from the re-opening of the blast furnace, SOAR and UCM are choosing to help all families in the Metro East by collecting donations of non-perishable and canned food items for the food pantries in the area, which I am proud to once again help collect these items.”

Those who wish to donate items can drop them off at Stuart’s constituent services office, located at 2105 Vandalia St. Unit 16 in Collinsville from now until Dec. 20 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Stuart will also be collecting donations at her Holiday Open House on Dec.18, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., also at her local office.

“As we get closer and closer to the holiday season it is important to remember to give back to those in need, especially as temperatures continue to drop,” continued Stuart. “Please consider donating any non-perishable items you may have, and be sure to stop by my Holiday Open House!”

