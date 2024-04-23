Rep. Schmidt Says He Supports Women and Families With Legislation Zachary Wessell April 23, 2024 11:36 AM Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Sign in to hide this notification. Get The Latest News! Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox. SPRINGFIELD - State Representative Kevin Schmidt (R-Cahokia Heights) has co-sponsored several important pieces of legislation aimed at supporting the well-being of women and families across Illinois. These bills, recently passed by the House and moving to the Senate, address crucial issues such as healthcare access, caregiver support, and the protection of pregnant women."Supporting the well-being of women and families is essential for the strength and resilience of our communities," said Rep. Schmidt. “I am committed to advocating for policies that uplift and empower women and families across our great state."House Bills Co-Sponsored by Rep. Schmidt:Article continues after sponsor messageConnect with Riverbend Readers! HB4055 - Ensuring Healthcare Access:House Bill 4055 ensures equitable access to essential medical treatments by mandating coverage for specific healthcare services under insurance policies.HB5643 - Affordable Maternal Care: House Bill 5643 mandates coverage for at-home pregnancy tests under insurance policies, aiming to remove barriers to prenatal care and empower women to make informed decisions about their health.HB4677 - Supporting Caregivers:House Bill 4677 establishes the Illinois Caregiver Assistance and Resource Portal, a one-stop shop for families that helps them navigate caregiving resources.HB5431 - Protecting Pregnant Women:House Bill 5431 expands healthcare provisions for pregnant women in correctional facilities.As these bills advance to the Senate, Rep. Schmidt remains dedicated to advocating for policies that promote the health, safety, and prosperity of women and families throughout our state. To learn more about Rep. Schmidt and to sign up for important email updates, visit RepSchmidt.com. More like this: Mar 13, 2024 - Rep. Robin Kelly’s Bipartisan Bill To Reduce Stillbirth Rates Gains Traction Yesterday - Pritzker Launches Healthcare Protection Act Tour With Visits To Belleville, Peoria and Rockford Apr 16, 2024 - Rep. Schmidt Co-Sponsored Child Abuse Legislation Passes House Mar 25, 2024 - Budzinski Priorities Signed Into Law In Second Bipartisan Government Funding Bill Feb 15, 2024 - Reps. Robin Kelly, Clarke, Watson Coleman, Fitzpatrick Introduce The Bipartisan Protect Black Women And Girls Act