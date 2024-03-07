SPRINGFIELD - Linda Mitchell, Executive Director of the Metro East Literacy Project, was State Representative Kevin Schmidt’s honored guest at the House Republicans’ Emerging Women's Leaders Event hosted in Springfield today.

"I am thrilled to have had Linda Mitchell join us at the Emerging Women's Leaders Event,” Rep. Schmidt said. “Her tireless efforts with the Metro East Literacy Project exemplify the transformative power of literacy in our communities. By promoting a culture of reading and education, Linda is paving the way for a brighter future for individuals and families in our district."

The Emerging Women's Leaders Event, organized by the Illinois House Republicans, is a platform dedicated to recognizing and celebrating influential female leaders who are making significant contributions within their communities. Rep. Schmidt, recognizing Linda Mitchell's outstanding work in promoting literacy and transforming lives through the Metro East Literacy Project, extended the invitation to her as his distinguished guest.

Linda Mitchell, affectionately known as "The Book Lady," has been instrumental in fostering a culture of reading and promoting literacy among adults and children in the St. Louis Metropolitan area through the Metro East Literacy Project. The organization's mission is to provide access to books, libraries, reading lessons, and quality reading experiences, with a firm belief that "Literacy is Liberation! It Takes You Higher."

Linda Mitchell is devoted to emphasizing the importance of encouraging third graders to read at grade level and building a community of avid, lifelong readers. She believes in the profound impact of literacy on various aspects of life, including health, financial stability, emotional well-being, and spiritual growth.

For more information about the Metro East Literacy Project and their initiatives, please visit Metro East Literacy Project.

