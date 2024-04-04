CAHOKIA HEIGHTS - State Representative Kevin Schmidt has introduced HB 4128, the Veterans Day Paid Leave Act, in an effort to honor and support the brave men and women who have served in the United States Armed Forces. This legislation was proposed to ensure that veterans employed in the state of Illinois are granted a paid day off on Veterans Day, starting January 1, 2025.

"Our veterans have selflessly served our country, and it is our duty to honor their service and sacrifice,” Rep. Schmidt said. “HB 4128 not only acknowledges their contributions but also ensures they are given the respect and recognition they deserve, including a well-deserved paid day off on Veterans Day."

Under HB 4128, every employer in Illinois would be required to provide each employee who is a veteran with a paid day off on Veterans Day, if the employee would otherwise be required to work on that day. Additionally, HB 4128 would also create an income tax credit equal to 100% of the wages paid by the taxpayer to a veteran as a result of the paid day off.

Rep. Schmid proudly serves the people of the 114th District.

