SPRINGFIELD - Yesterday, the Illinois House of Representatives took a significant step forward in protecting our children by passing HB 4350, the Child Abuse Notice Act. Co-Sponsored by State Representative Kevin Schmidt (R-Cahokia Heights), this legislation looks to raise awareness about child abuse and provide resources for reporting such abuse.

"As a father and a legislator, ensuring the safety and well-being of our children is paramount to me,” Rep. Schmidt said. “HB 4350 is an important step in empowering children to recognize and report abuse. The bill also supports businesses and establishments by giving them the tools they need to help prevent and address these unspeakable acts. By working together, we can create a safer Illinois for all our children."

HB 4350 requires certain businesses and establishments, including but not limited to, day care centers, elementary and secondary schools, bus stations, general acute care hospital emergency rooms, hotels, motels, and tattoo and body piercing establishments, to prominently display a notice developed by the Department of Children and Family Services. This notice provides information on identifying physical and sexual abuse and instructions on how to report it.

Under HB 4350, the Department of Children and Family Services, in consultation with an accredited Children's Advocacy Center, will develop a model notice within six months of the Act's effective date. This notice will be available for download on the Department's website and provided upon request to eligible businesses, schools, and other establishments. Additionally, the notice must be printed in English, Spanish, and one other language widely spoken in the county where the establishment is located.

HB 4350 now moves to the Illinois Senate for consideration. Rep. Schmidt proudly serves the people of the 114th District.

