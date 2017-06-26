SPRINGFIELD - After an attack on June 14 that left Rep. Steve Scalise with a gunshot wound to the hip, Rep. Rodney Davis issued a statement thanking his supporters for their support during the ordeal. The text of that letter can be found below:

Dear friends,

As you may know, last week, myself and several of my colleagues and friends were attacked by a gunman while practicing for the Congressional Baseball Game, a game where Republicans and Democrats play each other for charity. I was overwhelmed by the amount of well wishes and support I received from many of you last week. Thank you.

It's because of the brave actions by Capitol Police Officers David Bailey and Crystal Griner that no one was killed last Wednesday. I hope you will join me in continuing to pray for the full recovery of both officers, Congressman Steve Scalise, Zach Barth, and Matt Mika who were shot during the attack.

The Congressional Baseball Game did go on as planned and Republicans and Democrats came together to show the American people that there is much more that unites us than divides us. I hope this message will continue to resonate with all Americans in the weeks, months, and years to come. We can have disagreements without using hateful rhetoric. We can challenge each other without attacking one another. And hopefully, we can find opportunities where we can work together to better this great nation.

I always say there is much more bipartisanship in Washington than is reported. This week the House passed 17 bipartisan bills focused on strengthening workforce training, help kids in foster care, and many more. I hope we can continue this kind of bipartisanship as we work to address major issues like health care, tax reform, and infrastructure to move our country forward.

Sincerely,

Rodney Davis

