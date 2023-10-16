WASHINGTON D.C. – On Monday, October 16th, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack will travel to Kankakee, Illinois. There, he will visit a local family farm with U.S. Congresswoman Robin Kelly, Congressman Jonathan Jackson, and Illinois Director of Agriculture Jerry Costello where they will highlight progress made in partnering with farmers and American businesses to increase innovative domestic fertilizer production, making it easier for U.S. farmers to grow food through the practice of double cropping.

These actions are part of a broader set of commitments made in 2022 by President Biden and Secretary Vilsack in Kankakee to help producers boost production and address global food security.?The Fertilizer Production Expansion Program is also part of a government-wide effort to promote competition in agricultural markets. Secretary Vilsack will also highlight other efforts under the Biden-Harris Administration through historic investments, including the American Rescue Plan Act, Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and Inflation Reduction Law to build more, new, and better markets and strengthen farm and food businesses in communities across the region.

This event reflects the goals of President Biden’s Investing in America agenda to rebuild our economy from the middle-out and the bottom-up and create transformative new economic opportunities for families and businesses.

