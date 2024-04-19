SPRINGFIELD - Today, Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13) announced the start of the 2024 Congressional Art Competition for high school students in Illinois’ 13th Congressional District. The winning submission will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol Building for one year alongside artwork from congressional districts across the country. This year’s art competition will also include youth art workshops for younger students throughout Central and Southern Illinois.

“Each year, talented students from across the country submit entries for the Congressional Art Competition. Last year, I was so impressed by the incredible artwork that came from students in the 13th district – and this year, I’m excited to expand it, ” said Congresswoman Budzinski. “I’m thrilled to launch our 2024 Congressional Art Competition for Illinois’ 13th Congressional District which will allow high school students to submit their artwork for a chance to have it displayed in the U.S. Capitol. We’ll also be hosting youth art workshops throughout our district to allow younger students to engage with local artists and create their own artwork. I can’t wait to see what everyone creates!”

High School Art Competition:

The Congressional Art Competition, first held in 1982, is a nationwide high school arts competition sponsored by the U.S. House of Representatives. One winning piece of artwork from each House district will be selected to be displayed in the Cannon Tunnel of the U.S. Capitol for the next year.

Any high school student from Illinois’ 13th Congressional District is eligible to submit their original artwork for consideration. To enter, students must submit a digital form through Congresswoman Budzinski’s website, and drop off their artwork at any of Congresswoman Budzinski’s Illinois offices – located in Belleville, Champaign, Decatur and Springfield. Submissions are due by Friday, April 12th. Once all entries have been submitted, Congresswoman Budzinski will assemble a local judging panel to assess the artwork and select a winner.

