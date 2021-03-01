WASHINGTON - Today, Congresswoman Mary Miller introduced the Safety and Opportunity for Girls Act. This is her first bill as a Member of Congress.

This bill would clarify that nothing in Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 can be interpreted to give the Biden Administration the authority to prohibit schools from maintaining sex-segregated bathrooms, locker, rooms, sports teams, and academic programs. The bill adds a clear definition of sex to Title IX to clarify that “sex” means biological sex, not gender identity.

Rep. Mary Miller says that she is sponsoring the Safety and Opportunity for Girls Act to protect spaces for women and girls in school.

“Democrats continue to push radical gender ideology on our children, and we must draw the line to protect women and girls,” Miller said. “On his first day in office, President Joe Biden signed an Executive Order to interpret Title IX as requiring schools to allow access to sex-segregated spaces and activities based on gender identity. But Title IX was created to enhance opportunities for women, not threaten their safety. This is why I’m sponsoring the Safety and Opportunity for Girls Act. I want make it clear that the definition of sex in Title IX means biological sex, not gender identity. My goal is to protect spaces like bathrooms, locker rooms, and sports teams for women like my five daughters, and so many others across the country.”

The bill is currently supported by Heritage Action for America, Eagle Forum, and Concerned Women for America.

The following cosponsors issued the statements below.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene - “As a former competitive athlete and a mother to a daughter who is a D1 collegiate athlete, I staunchly oppose biological males in girls/women’s sports, locker rooms, and bathrooms.

Joe Biden’s executive order completely violates women’s rights in every way. I’m proud to cosponsor Congresswoman Miller’s legislation to reverse this disgusting attack on women and girls.”

Rep. Andrew Clyde - “Between the Democrats passage of the ‘Non-equality’ Equality Act and President Biden’s Executive Orders on sexual orientation and gender identity, it is more important now than ever to protect spaces for women and girls in Title IX schools. All members of Congress—Republican and Democrat alike—should protect the decades of progress we have made in securing women’s rights. Unfortunately, the Democrats’ radical agenda seeks to reverse that progress. I commend Congresswoman Miller for her leadership on this issue and I am proud to be an original co-sponsor of this legislation.”

Rep. Doug Lamborn - “Under the Biden Administration, parents sending their kids to public schools must now live in fear that their young daughter would be forced to use the same locker room or restroom as a man. The Democrat’s radical gender ideology would also allow biological men to play in women sports, which would ultimately lead to the demise of all women's sports teams and activities. This is unconscionable. Women and children suffer when Democrat policies are enacted. I'm grateful for Rep. Miller’s important legislation protecting our children in locker rooms, restrooms, and sports leagues.”

Rep. Yvette Herrell - “Washington Democrats’ attacks on biological realities are radically and dangerously outside the mainstream. Policies pushed through President Biden’s latest executive order and the House passage of the Equality Act put women at risk in public restrooms, gyms, and even domestic violence shelters by allowing men claiming to be women to freely enter those once safe spaces. These overreaching policies don’t empower women, they threaten women’s safety, education, and opportunity.”

Rep. Lauren Boebert - “Protecting our young women and girls from dangerous Democrat policies is a top priority of mine. No high school athlete should have to look behind her back while changing in the locker room to make sure there isn’t a confused man catching a peek, and she also shouldn’t be afraid of being hurt while competing in sports.”

The bill currently has 21 cosponsors: Rep. Robert Aderholt, Rep. Brian Babin, Rep. Lauren Boebert, Rep. Mo Brooks, Rep. Ben Cline, Rep. Andrew Clyde, Rep. Warren Davidson, Rep. Jeff Duncan, Rep. Bob Good, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Rep. Glenn Grothman, Rep. Michael Guest, Rep. Andy Harris, Rep. Yvette Herrell, Rep. John Joyce, Rep. Doug Lamborn, Rep. Ralph Norman, Rep. Burgess Owens, Rep. Gary Palmer, Rep. Chip Roy, Rep. Greg Steube, Rep. Randy Weber.

