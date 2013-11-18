Rep. Meier: Don’t Let the Governor Fool You With Giving Himself Awards Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Illinois Governor Pat Quinn recently gave himself an award for his plan to close developmental centers such as Murray Center, a place residents call home. Illinois State Representative Charlie Meier (R-Okawville) recently called on Governor Quinn to return the award and is currently drafting legislation to prohibit constitutional officers from giving themselves awards at the expense of taxpayers.



On November 6, the Illinois Council on Developmental Disabilities (ICDD), in other words, the Governor’s staff, presented Governor Quinn with the Outstanding Advocate Award for his plan to close facilities such as the Warren G. Murray Center. The ICDD consists of 17 members appointed by Governor Quinn and 10 employees from state agencies managed by Quinn. In addition, members of Quinn’s board are paid up to $50 per day for any loss of wages incurred for serving, plus expenses.



“I find it very insulting that Governor Quinn would give himself an award for his plan to close Murray Center,” said Rep. Meier. “He should refuse to accept such award since he coerced his staff into giving him the award. It’s no different than if I gave my family farm an award for being the best farm in Illinois. Although I think it is one of the best family farms, that is up to my peers to decide, not myself or employees.”



Rep. Meier’s legislation would prohibit the Governor and any constitutional officer from receiving an award from any agency, board, or commission which receives oversight from the Governor, Lt. Governor, Attorney General, Comptroller, Secretary of State, and Treasurer.



Rep. Meier added, "my intent of this legislation is to prevent any constitutional officeholder from abusing their powers such as Governor Quinn has done in regards to awarding himself an award at the expense of the taxpayers. Governor Quinn's decision to give himself an award is currently not illegal, but it sure is unethical."