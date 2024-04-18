EAST ST. LOUIS - State Representative Kevin Schmidt (R-East St. Louis) is excited to announce "Coffee and Conversation with Rep. Schmidt," to be held at Billie’s Pastries in East St. Louis on Thursday, April 25th. This event offers constituents a unique opportunity to engage with Rep. Schmidt in a relaxed and casual setting.

"As your representative, it is crucial for me to hear directly from you about the issues that matter most to our community,” Rep. Schmidt said. “Coffee and Conversation events provide a relaxed atmosphere where we can have candid discussions about how to move our communities forward. I encourage everyone to join me at Billie’s Pastries on April 25th, and let's work together to address the challenges and opportunities facing East St. Louis."

Article continues after sponsor message

Rep. Schmidt proudly serves the people of the 114th District. To learn more about Rep. Schmidt and his work in the community, visit RepSchmidt.com.

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, April 25th, 2024

Time: 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM

Location: Billie’s Pastries, 7301 E. Street, East St. Louis

More like this: