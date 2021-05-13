WASHINGTON – Congresswoman Robin Kelly (IL-02) today highlighted the launch of the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program and urged eligible constituents to enroll to receive a discount on their monthly internet bill.

The Emergency Broadband Benefit Program is a groundbreaking new program that will help economically vulnerable Americans afford their monthly internet bill. The $3.2 billion program was created as part of the final omnibus appropriations bill in December, and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) announced that open enrollment in the program begins today, May 12. The EBB Program will provide struggling families a discount of $50, or $75 on tribal lands, off the monthly cost of home internet service. It may also provide an additional subsidy for a computer. Internet providers who participate in the program can apply to the FCC for reimbursement.

“Affordable, reliable internet service is a necessity, not a luxury – especially as families continue to navigate virtual learning, working from home, and telehealth appointments,” said Congresswoman Kelly. “Unfortunately, internet service can be expensive and too many people are left behind when it comes to internet access. The Emergency Broadband Benefit program will help people stay connected even when monthly budgets are tight. While I continue working in Congress to ensure every household has access to affordable, high-speed internet, I encourage anyone who may be struggling right now to check if they are eligible for this program.”

Households interested in learning whether they qualify are encouraged to visit the FCC’s new enrollment website – https://getemergencybroadband.org/ - and then sign up for the program through their internet service provider.

