WASHINGTON, D.C – Congresswoman Karen Bass (D-CA) and Congresswoman Robin Kelly (D-IL) today rel.eased the following statement regarding President Biden’s decision to initiate a ban on menthol cigarettes

“Today’s action is consistent with the Biden Administration’s commitment to advancing racial equity and addressing health disparities in this country with fact-based, scientific action.

“As a direct result of a deliberate decision by the tobacco industry to target Black Americans with marketing menthol cigarettes, 85% of all Black smokers smoke menthol cigarettes, compared to 29% of white Americans. This has contributed to the Black community disproportionately suffering from tobacco-related diseases such as heart disease, lung cancer and strokes.

“The FDA has never wavered in its conclusion that menthol cigarettes are harmful to public health. We led more than 30 of our colleagues in a letter to the Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra earlier this month to request the Administration’s support in initiating a ban on menthol cigarettes. This decision is an important step forward in achieving health equity for Black Americans.”

