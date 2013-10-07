Illinois State Representative Dwight Kay to co-host a free ‘Financial Safety Seminar’ with the office of Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan and Illinois State Treasurer Dan Rutherford’s office.  The public event will be held on Friday, October 11, 10:00 a.m. at Main Street Community Center, located at 1003 North Main St. in Edwardsville.

The Attorney General’s Office will be on hand to speak about consumer scams targeting senior citizens.  The Attorney General’s Office will also discuss how to file a consumer fraud complaint, how to avoid identity theft, how to check your credit report, and how to protect yourself, your friends and family from scam artists and fraudulent businesses.  In addition, State Treasurer Dan Rutherford’s office will have the I-CASH computer on site to allow participants to search for any unclaimed money or assets held by the State of Illinois.

For more information contact Representative Dwight Kay’s office at 618-307-9200.

