SPRINGFIELD - United States Steel Corp. has announced that they will not idle their steel mill in Granite City. It had previously been announced that the plant would temporarily cease operations starting in late May.

Illinois State Representative Dwight Kay (R-Glen Carbon) released the following statement:

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

"I am quite relieved that US Steel has decided to keep their Granite City plant open. This mill employs over 2,000 people and offers good paying jobs that provide for working families. As one of the Metro East's largest employers US Steel's continued presence will certainly be of great benefit to our local economy."

More like this:

Aug 14, 2023 - U.S. Steel Announces Plans To Sell All Or Part Of Company, USW Union Reacts

Oct 1, 2023 - Local Craftsman Donates Gateway Arch Replica to L&C  

Sep 18, 2023 - Mayor: 'This Is Deplorable:' U.S. Steel To Idle Granite City Works Blast Furnace Operations

Sep 21, 2023 - Southwest Area Council Releases Statement on Granite City Works

Sep 23, 2023 - Senator Erica Harriss On Idling Of Granite City Blast Furnace

Related Video:

Donald Trump Visits US Steel

 