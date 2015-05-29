Rep. Kay statement on US Steel Plant in Granite City remaining open Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. SPRINGFIELD - United States Steel Corp. has announced that they will not idle their steel mill in Granite City. It had previously been announced that the plant would temporarily cease operations starting in late May. Illinois State Representative Dwight Kay (R-Glen Carbon) released the following statement: Article continues after sponsor message "I am quite relieved that US Steel has decided to keep their Granite City plant open. This mill employs over 2,000 people and offers good paying jobs that provide for working families. As one of the Metro East's largest employers US Steel's continued presence will certainly be of great benefit to our local economy." More like this: Related Video: Print Version Submit a News Tip